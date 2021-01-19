Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID situation in UK is serious despite falling infections, PM tells ministers

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-01-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 18:37 IST
COVID situation in UK is serious despite falling infections, PM tells ministers

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his team of cabinet ministers on Tuesday the COVID situation in Britain was still "very serious" despite infection rates beginning to decline, urging others to follow the lockdown guidelines.

"The prime minister opened cabinet with an update on the current COVID situation, noting that although we are beginning to see a decline in infection rates, the situation remains very serious and it remains as important as ever for people to follow the guidance to continue to suppress the spread of the virus," his spokesman told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India urges frontline workers not to refuse vaccines as targets missed

India appealed to frontline workers on Tuesday not to refuse vaccines for COVID-19, after almost all states failed to meet their targets in the first few days of one of the worlds biggest immunisation campaigns.The country has so far vaccin...

Sleeping migrant workers killed in road crash near Indian textiles hub

By Roli Srivastava MUMBAI, Jan 19 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Fifteen people were killed when a truck ploughed into a group of migrant workers sleeping on a roadside early on Tuesday near the western city of Surat, a textiles industry hub ...

Rajasthan Chief Secretary asks officials to resolve issues in highway projects

Rajasthan Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya on Tuesday asked officials of the revenue, forest, energy and urban development departments to sort out the bottlenecks in the construction work of national highway projects in the state.He reviewed t...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher ahead of Yellen speech; spotlight on earnings

Wall Streets main indexes opened higher on Tuesday after upbeat earnings from big U.S. banks and Halliburton, while investors awaited a speech from U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen that is expected to advocate hefty fiscal spend...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021