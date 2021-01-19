Cong to contest 2021 Assam assembly polls in alliance with 5 parties

Left Menu
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-01-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 19:40 IST
The Assam Pradesh CongressCommittee (APCC) on Tuesday said it will contest theforthcoming Assam assembly polls in alliance with five partiesto oust the ruling BJP from power.

APCC president Ripun Bora said following discussionswith various parties, it has been decided that the Congresswill join hands with the All India United Democratic Front(AIUDF), the CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML) and the Anchalik GanaMorcha.

''Our doors are open for all anti-BJP parties and weinvite the regional parties to join hands with us against ourfight to remove the ruling party from power,'' the Rajya SabhaMP said.

The Congress has taken the lead to oust all communalforces in the best interest of the nation, he said.

