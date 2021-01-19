2 BJP MLAs press for reconstitution of Yediyurappa cabinet

The resentment over the expansionof the B S Yediyurappa Ministry in Karnataka refused to diedown with a couple of ruling BJP MLAs on Tuesday demandingthat the cabinet be reconstituted to make way for new faces.

Six-time MLA from Chitradurga G H Thippareddy andShivanagouda Naik, representing Devadurga constituency,pitched for a new look to the cabinet.

They made the demand even as Chief Minister B SYediyurappa is yet to allocate portfolios to seven Ministerswho were inducted on January 13.

The much-awaited expansion had led to resentment withseveral BJP MLAs expressing reservations over MLCs not electedby people being made Ministers, lack of representation to manyregions and seniority not being considered.

Yediyurappa had earlier asked sulking BJP leaders totake up the matter with the national leadership and urged themto refrain from making any remarks affecting the party.

''Three times when our party came to power, the samepeople have become Ministers. Looking at the performance ofsome people (Ministers) and the way they have handled theportfolios, let cabinet be reconstituted and new people aregiven a chance,'' Thippareddy told reporters here on Tuesday.

Giving a chance to new people, who through their workwill bring a good name to the party and the government, theBJP leadership's target of winning 150 seats in the nextassembly elections could be achieved, he said.

Naik claimed several MLAs from across the state were ofthe view that all current ministers should be dropped and theybe used for party work so that it comes back to power in 2023elections.

Representation should be given to all the districts andconsidering the MLAs' loyalty to the party and seniority, headded.

Meanwhile Chief Minister's political secretary M PRenukacharya, MLA, who is upset about missing a ministerialberth, is in Delhi for the second time to meet the partycentral leadership.

He had last week met BJP General Secretary in-charge ofthe state Arun Singh in the national capital.

Speaking to reporters, Renukacharya said he had come toDelhi on a call from a central leader, but did not revealwhom he met and what was discussed.

''I don't want to reveal any thing, it's my duty tomaintain secrecy. I have held discussions, but have not comehere to complain about someone....'' he added.

Ending a long wait, Yediyurappa had expanded his 17-month old cabinet on January 13, inducting seven ministers anddropped Excise Minister H Nagesh from the ministry.

Amid talks of reallocation of departments, howYediyurappa manages the exercise would be keenly watched asseveral Ministers, including the new inductees, are lookingfor plum portfolios.

While a few Ministers have two portfolios, as many as 11departments, including Bengaluru Development and Energy, arewith the chief minister in addition to Finance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)