Ex-CM Chandy heads Cong's election management panel for Kerala polls

The Congress on Tuesday announced a ten-member election management and strategy committee for the upcoming Kerala Assembly polls with former chief minister Oommen Chandy as its head.

AICC in-charge of Kerala Tariq Anwar, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Mullappalay Ramachandran, leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, AICC general secretary organisation K C Venugopal and senior leader Shashi Tharoor have also been named in the panel.

The move comes a day after Chandy (77), along with Congress Working Committee (CWC) member A K Antony, Chennithala and KPCC president Ramachandran, held discussions with Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi here.

Congress' chief whip in Lok Sabha K Suresh, K Muraleedharan, V M Sudheeran and K Sudhakaran have also been named in the 10-member panel of the KPCC set up by party chief Sonia Gandhi, according to a party statement.

This committee shall meet frequently to discuss matters related to electioneering, coordination and formation of election strategies, the statement said.

Following the deliberations on Monday, Antony had said the chief ministerial candidate will be announced after the UDF's ''victory''.

The Congress leaders, who attended the meeting, later said that they would face the polls unitedly.

Chandy was showered with rose petals by party workers at the airport on his return to Thiruvananthapuram from Delhi late last night.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and RSP, both coalition partners of the front, had, after the UDF's lacklustre performance during the recent local body polls, come out openly to suggest that Chandy should be brought back to the forefront and given more responsibility.

