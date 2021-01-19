Delhi court discharges three AAP MLAs in 2017 case of abusing woman on assembly premises

Left Menu
A Delhi Court on Tuesday discharged three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs in a case registered in 2017 for allegedly manhandling and abusing a woman on the assembly premises.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 20:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi Court on Tuesday discharged three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs in a case registered in 2017 for allegedly manhandling and abusing a woman on the assembly premises. The Court finds no prima facie case is made out against accused persons-- Oklha AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti and Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh--and discharged them of all charges.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh on Tuesday said, "This court is of the considered view that in view of the lacunae in the material produced by the prosecution, no grave suspicion has arisen and accordingly, no prima facie case is made out against accused persons and they are discharged." The court while passing the order also stated that it has considered that the several lacunae in the material produced by the prosecution grave suspicion does not arise in the present case. It is also relevant to mention here that despite the version of the complainant that the crowd was present there, none from the said crowd has been cited as a prosecution witness, the court noted.

AAP leaders were represented by the Advocate Mohd Irshad in the matter. The Delhi Police had in June 2017 registered a case against three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs for allegedly manhandling and abusing a woman on the assembly premises recently. Complainant woman, in her complaint, had accused Oklha AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti and Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh of abusing and thrashing her.

As per the complainant, on 28 June 2017, she went to Delhi Vidhan Sabha to watch its proceedings where accused Jarnail Singh was part of the said crowd who instigated the crowd to apprehend and beat the complainant. As per the complainant, accused Amanutullah Khan was also present with accused Jarnail Singh at that time. It was alleged that both accused pushed the complainant and tried to forcibly take her inside and when complainant objected to the same, she was beaten and was forcibly taken inside the main building of Vidhan Sabha. It was alleged that both accused were continuously instigating the crowd. As per complainant she was wrongfully confined and was abused by accused Amanutullah Khan. As per the complainant, at that point of time, two more persons were being mercilessly beaten inside the said room.

It was alleged that accused Amanutullah Khan intended to outrage the modesty of the complainant and hit her and she was pushed down. After that accused Jarnail Singh, also beat the complainant. It was alleged that at that point of time, accused Somnath Bharti also came to the spot and abused the complainant and instigated to beat her. As per the complainant, she was wrongfully confined for about one hour. After that police and doctor reached the spot and she was taken to hospital. (ANI)

