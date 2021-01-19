TN CM to inaugurate Jayalalithaa's memorial on Jan 27 drops a word in first para

Chennai, Jan 19(PTI): The phoenix-themed memorial toex-AIADMK supremo and former chief minister JJayalalithaa,which was under construction over the last fewyears, is all set to be inaugurated on January 27, the stategovernment said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami would inauguratethe memorial, an official release said here.

Deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam wouldpreside while state assembly speaker P Dhanapal, ministers,parliamentarians and party MLAs and other officials would takepart in the event.

Palaniswami and Panneerselvam in May 2018 hadjointly laid the foundation stone for the memorial adjacent tothe memorial of party founder and former chief minister M GRamachandran located on the Marina Beach.

The government had earmarked Rs 50 crore forconstructing the phoenix-themed memorial abutting the spotwhere Jayalalithaa, fondly called 'Amma' (Mother) was laidto rest following her demise on December 5, 2016.PTI VIJ

