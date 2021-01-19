TMC holds 'peace' rally in area where BJP roadshow witnessed clashes

The Trinamool Congress onTuesday organised a ''peace'' rally in south Kolkata'sTollygunge-Rashbehari stretch, a day after the BJP held aroadshow that witnessed clashes between workers of the twopolitical parties in the area.

State ministers Arup Biswas and SovandebChattopadhyay, who are local MLAs, led the rally that wasscheduled from Tollygunge metro station to Rashbehari, butwent ahead till Hazra Park.

Accusing the BJP of instigating the TMC workers fromits roadshow on Monday, Biswas alleged that the BJP supportersassaulted ordinary people at the Charu Market area where theclashes took place.

The BJP has said that the TMC workers, with partyflags in their hands, brick-batted the participants in theroadshow without any provocation.

