Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK lawmakers debate ''genocide'' clause to China trade deals

PTI | London | Updated: 19-01-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 22:09 IST
UK lawmakers debate ''genocide'' clause to China trade deals

Lawmakers in Britain were set to vote Tuesday on a proposal aimed at preventing the U.K. from making trade deals with any country deemed by the British High Court to be committing genocide.

The amendment to the government's post-Brexit trade bill, which already passed by a majority in Parliament's House of Lords, is largely designed to force international action in addressing China's alleged human rights abuses against the Uighur minority.

Campaigners say that if the law passes, Britain would become the first country in the world to allow genocide cases to be considered in domestic courts.

Under the proposal, minorities alleging they have been the subject of genocide can for the first time apply to the High Court of England and ask for judges to determine if a country trading with the U.K. has perpetrated genocide.

If the court makes a preliminary ruling against that country, Britain's government would be forced to revoke bilateral trade agreements.

The proposal has the backing of all opposition parties and a significant number of rebel Conservatives. Leaders from Britain's Jewish, Muslim and Christian communities have written a joint letter to the Times newspaper to back the amendment. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been facing increasingly vocal calls within his Conservative party for a stronger and more coherent policy on China that counters the country's rights abuses and violations of international norms.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab last week called the trade bill amendment “well-meaning” but ineffective and counter-productive.

But in a joint letter to lawmakers urging them to back the amendment, the opposition Labour Party's foreign affairs spokeswoman, Lisa Nandy, and international trade spokeswoman, Emily Thornberry, said voting for the proposal will send a clear message that “when the most serious violations of human rights occur we will not turn away.” “In particular, we are all gravely concerned about the situation in Xinjiang and the growing body of evidence of the systemic human rights abuses being committed by the Chinese government on an industrial scale against the Muslim Uighur people and other minorities,” they said. Those backing the measures argue that despite mounting evidence of atrocities targeting Uighurs in the western Chinese region of Xinjiang, the United Nations is highly unlikely to refer Beijing to the International Criminal Court because China, a permanent member of the Security Council, will veto the move.

Beijing has repeatedly denied Western reports of rights abuses in Xinjiang, including mass detentions in internment camps, forced labor, and forced birth control for Uighur women.

Johnson's office said his government had a “proud record” standing up for human rights in China. “We recognise the strength of feeling but the government doesn't support the amendment,” his press secretary, Allegra Stratton, said Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Brussels targets vaccinating at least 70% of EU adults by summer

European Union states should aim to vaccinate at least 70 of their adult populations against COVID-19 by the summer, the European Commission recommended on Tuesday.Each of the EUs 27 governments are managing their own vaccination campaigns,...

Macron opens door to France pulling some troops out of Sahel

President Emmanuel Macron opened the door on Tuesday to withdrawing some troops from Africas Sahel region, saying France could adjust its operations after successes against Islamist militants and the arrival of more European forces. France,...

‘Swift action’ needed in Tigray to save thousands at risk, UNHCR warns

Granted one-time admittance by the Ethiopian authorities to conduct a needs assessment, UNHCR led the first humanitarian mission to Mai Aini and Adi Harush refugee camps since the start of the conflict in November and found Eritrean refug...

Iran imposes symbolic sanctions on President Trump

Iran on Tuesday imposed sanctions on President Donald Trump and a number of members of his administration over their alleged role in support of terrorism, according to its foreign ministry website.Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021