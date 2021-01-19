Treasury nominee Yellen eyes quick review of U.S. sanctions policy

Treasury nominee Yellen eyes quick review of U.S. sanctions policyReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-01-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 22:21 IST
Janet Yellen, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Treasury Secretary, on Tuesday told lawmakers she expected to quickly launch a review of U.S. sanctions policy if she and her top deputy were confirmed for their posts. Yellen told members of the Senate Finance Committee that said she would be focused on making sure that sanctions were used "strategically and appropriately."
Asked if she would repudiate unilateral protectionism, Yellen said she believed the best way to address unfair trade practices was to work with allies, and to focus directly on abuses such as theft of intellectual property and unfair subsidies.
