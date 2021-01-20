Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy's Conte wins Senate vote to keep fragile govt afloat -final tally

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte won a confidence vote in the upper house Senate on Tuesday allowing him to remain in office after a junior partner quit his coalition last week in the midst of the raging COVID pandemic. Conte overcame a similar confidence motion in the lower house on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2021 03:09 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 03:09 IST
Italy's Conte wins Senate vote to keep fragile govt afloat -final tally

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte won a confidence vote in the upper house Senate on Tuesday allowing him to remain in office after a junior partner quit his coalition last week in the midst of the raging COVID pandemic.

Conte overcame a similar confidence motion in the lower house on Monday. Had he lost either vote, he would have had to resign. He won in the 321-seat Senate by 156 to 140, with 16 abstentions, falling short of the 161 votes he needed for an absolute majority.

An initial, informal tally had put the count at 153 to 140, but the numbers were modified after a lengthy discussion in the chamber over whether a handful of late ballots were valid. The small Italia Viva party, which abandoned the cabinet in a row over Conte's handling of the health crisis and economic recession, abstained, saving him from defeat.

To help underpin his victory, Conte had to rely on the backing of three life senators and two members of the opposition centre-right Forza Italia party. Although Conte's 17-month-old administration can remain in power, it will struggle to implement any meaningful policy programme in the deeply divided parliament, unless the prime minister can convince more lawmakers to join his coalition ranks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank remain systemically important banks: RBI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden's Pentagon pick supports overturning military transgender ban

Retired Army General Lloyd Austin, President-elect Joe Bidens pick to lead the Pentagon, said on Tuesday that he supported a plan to overturn a ban on transgender service members.If youre fit and youre qualified to serve and you can maintai...

Biden's defense secretary pick pledges 'rid our ranks of racists and extremists'

Retired Army General Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that he would work to rid racists and extremists from the ranks of the U.S. military, mend alliances and focus strategically on China if confirmed as President-elect Joe Bidens defense secre...

U.S. blacklists oil traders, tankers for undermining Venezuela sanctions

The United States on Tuesday sanctioned a network of oil trading firms, individuals and vessels that have helped Venezuelan state-run oil company PDVSA sell crude mainly to Asia despite Washingtons sanctions on the South American nation. Th...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities, oil rally in anticipation of more U.S. stimulus spending

Global equity benchmarks jumped and safe-haven currencies such as the U.S. dollar dipped on Tuesday as Janet Yellen used a confirmation hearing on her appointment as Treasury secretary to bolster the case for additional fiscal stimulus. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021