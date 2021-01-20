Iran's Rouhani urges Biden to return to 2015 nuclear deal

Iran's Rouhani urges Biden to return to 2015 nuclear dealReuters | Dubai | Updated: 20-01-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 12:37 IST
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani urged U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday to return to the 2015 nuclear deal and lift crippling sanctions on the Islamic Republic.
"The ball is in the U.S. court now. If Washington returns to Iran's 2015 nuclear deal, we will also fully respect our commitments under the pact," Rouhani said in a televised cabinet meeting.
"U.S. President Donald Trump's political career is over today and his 'maximum pressure' policy on Iran has completely failed," Rouhani added. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Islamic Republic
- Joe Biden
- Rouhani
- Washington
- Hassan Rouhani
- Iran
- U.S.
- Donald Trump
ALSO READ
Sports News Roudup: Browns clinch first playoff spot since 2002; Washington won't allow fans for wild-card game and more
Trump supporters crowd into Washington to protest Congress certifying Biden's victory
Thousands converge in Washington for Trump rally
Canada PM Trudeau expresses concern about violence in Washington
German minister: Democracy's enemies will welcome Washington violence