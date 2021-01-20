Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran's Rouhani urges Biden to return to 2015 nuclear deal

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 20-01-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 12:37 IST
Iran's Rouhani urges Biden to return to 2015 nuclear deal

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani urged U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday to return to the 2015 nuclear deal and lift crippling sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

"The ball is in the U.S. court now. If Washington returns to Iran's 2015 nuclear deal, we will also fully respect our commitments under the pact," Rouhani said in a televised cabinet meeting.

"U.S. President Donald Trump's political career is over today and his 'maximum pressure' policy on Iran has completely failed," Rouhani added. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Leaking of official secret of military ops is treason: AK Antony

Leaking of official secret of military operations is treason and those involved must be punished, Congress leader A K Antony said on Wednesday referring to the purported WhatsApp chats of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami doing the ...

Iran's Rouhani says "ball in U.S. court" over nuclear dispute

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani urged the incoming U.S. administration on Wednesday to return to a 2015 nuclear agreement and lift sanctions on Tehran, while welcoming the end of tyrant President Donald Trumps era. U.S. President-elect Joe...

Insurers asked to adopt one aspirational district each, says IRDAI Chairman

Concerned over low level of insurance penetration in the country, IRDAI Chairman S C Khuntia on Wednesday said the regulator has asked insurance players to adopt one aspirational district each.The protection gap is 80-90 per cent in the cou...

Maruti Suzuki starts export of off-roader Jimny

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it has commenced export of its compact off-roader Jimny from India, as its parent Suzuki Motor Corporation looks to make the country a global production hub for the model.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021