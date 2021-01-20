Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel pushes settlement construction as Trump leaves office

An Israeli watchdog group said Tuesday that the government approved nearly 2,600 new housing units in east Jerusalem and the West Bank settlements a day before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.Israeli authorities made a major last-minute push this week to advance settlement construction in the occupied West Bank, which the Palestinians seek as part of a future independent state, in the twilight hours of the Trump administration.The anti-settlement monitoring group Peace Now said the majority of the new government tenders published on Tuesday, President Donald Trumps last full day in office are deep inside the West Bank.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-01-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 13:22 IST
Israel pushes settlement construction as Trump leaves office

An Israeli watchdog group said Tuesday that the government approved nearly 2,600 new housing units in east Jerusalem and the West Bank settlements a day before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

Israeli authorities made a major last-minute push this week to advance settlement construction in the occupied West Bank, which the Palestinians seek as part of a future independent state, in the twilight hours of the Trump administration.

The anti-settlement monitoring group Peace Now said the majority of the new government tenders — published on Tuesday, President Donald Trump's last full day in office — are deep inside the West Bank. Earlier this week, the Israeli government advanced plans for nearly 800 homes in West Bank settlements.

Israel accelerated settlement construction under Trump, whose administration did not criticize settlement announcements and in 2018 said it did not consider settlements illegal under international law.

According to Peace Now, Israel approved or advanced construction of over 12,000 settlement homes in 2020, the highest number in a single year since it started recording in 2012.

Biden is expected to reverse course and adopt the traditional American stance of opposing settlement constructions, setting the stage for tension with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Our out-of-touch government leadership continues to press on with its mad scramble to promote as much settlement activity as possible until the last minutes before the change of the administration in Washington,” said Peace Now.

Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war. In the decades since, it has built dozens of settlements in the West Bank that most countries consider illegal under international law. The Palestinians claim all of the West Bank as part of a future independent state. They say Israel's growing settler population, approaching some 500,000 people, is an impediment to peace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Australian woman returns serve on tennis stars unhappy in quarantine

Some of the worlds top tennis players are criticising Australias strict hotel quarantine rules ahead of the Australian Open tournament next month, but entrepreneur Belinda Long is having none of it.The Australian woman said she has being tr...

Luxury stocks, ASML lift European shares in early trading

European stocks rose on Wednesday after Swiss luxury group Richemont and chip equipment maker ASML gave encouraging earnings updates, while investors hoped for a big U.S. fiscal relief package as Joe Biden takes over as the next president.T...

Miley Cyrus gets candid about her sexuality

American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus got candid about her sexual orientation in an interview on Wednesday. Girls are way hotter. We know this. Everyone, I think, can agree that from ancient times d--- makes wonderful sculptures. Other tha...

Leaking of official secret of military ops is treason: AK Antony

Leaking of official secret of military operations is treason and those involved must be punished, Congress leader A K Antony said on Wednesday referring to the purported WhatsApp chats of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami doing the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021