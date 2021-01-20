MP sets up maximum solar pumps under govt scheme: Minister

Left Menu
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-01-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 14:02 IST
Madhya Pradesh has set up largestnumber of solar pumps in the country under the Pradhan MantriGarib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan, state New and Renewable EnergyMinister Hardeep Singh Dang said on Wednesday.

The scheme was launched by the central government lastyear for providing employment to migrant labourers who cameback to their native places during COVID-19 lockdown, he said.

''A total of 3,224 solar pumps were set up against thetarget of 3,490 in 24 districts of the state to achieve 92.4per cent success under the scheme, which is maximum in thecountry,'' an official release quoting Dang said.

Under the scheme, migrant labourers in 116 districtsof six states Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh,Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand - were identified for providingthem employment.

In MP, 24 districts were included in the scheme, underwhich setting up of solar pumps, construction of communitytoilets, anganwadis, wells, rural mandis, domestic animalsheds, panchayat buildings and tree plantation activities weretaken up for providing jobs to migrant labourers, Dang said.

