Delhi BJP demands 13,000 cr 'dues' from Kejriwal govt for party-ruled municipal corporations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 14:51 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo: ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Delhi BJP leaders and workers demanded Rs 13,000 crore ''dues'' from the Kejriwal government for the party-ruled municipal corporations, displaying banners and posters at flyovers and foot overbridges in a protest across the city on Wednesday.

Delhi BJP vice president Virender Sachdeva claimed the campaign aims to make people aware about how the Kejriwal government is ''depriving '' the party-ruled MCDs of their ''dues'' of Rs 13,000 crore because of political reasons.

Delhi BJP media cell head Navin Kumar said they were displaying large banners and posters demanding that the city government pay the ''dues''.

The AAP leadership has been attacking the BJP alleging ''corruption and mismanagement'' in the three municipal corporations ruled by the party.

Recently, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that Delhi the government will provide Rs 938 crore to the municipal corporations to pay salaries to its employees.

''Doctors, nurses, sanitation workers and other employees of municipal corporations have not been paid salaries due to the funds held back by the Kejriwal government. No money has been released so far despite Sisodia's announcement,'' said party spokesperson Virender Babbar.

No reaction was immediately available from the AAP.

The BJP which has ruled the municipal corporations for nearly 15 years and the AAP have been indulging in a blame game with the civic body polls approaching in the early 2022.

