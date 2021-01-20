Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC seeks release of defence ministry book on Azad Hind Fauj

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-01-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 14:54 IST
TMC seeks release of defence ministry book on Azad Hind Fauj

Days before India celebrates the125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the TMCon Wednesday demanded that a book chronicling the history ofAzad Hind Fauj (INA) - compiled by the history division ofthe defence ministry decades ago -- be made public.

TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, during a press meet here,said the book, edited by historian P C Gupta, is stillawaiting release, as both the UPA and the NDA governments atthe Centre did not take any initiative to get it published.

He claimed that the Prime Minister's Office and thedefence ministry have several files on Netaji and his exploitslying with them, all under wraps.

''I have raised the issue many times in the RajyaSabha,'' he said.

Roy also pointed out that Bengal Chief Minister''Mamata Banerjee, however, released all Netaji-related filesavailable with the state government''.

Talking about the defence ministry manuscript on INA,he said Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) of India,responding to an RTI filed by some Chandrachur Ghosh ofHaryana in 2009, had ordered its release.

''...but the then UPA government said more details willbe added to the book before its release, a proposal turneddown by a single bench of the High Court. The court orderedthe book cannot be edited further and had to be released inits original form.

''Subsequently, the government moved the division benchand the case is still pending,'' the Rajya Sabha MP explained.

He claimed that pages from 186 to 191 of the book hadsaid Netaji did not die in a plane crash, a conclusion alsoarrived at by the Mukherjee Commission -- which was formed bythe then Congress government to inquire into the freedomfighter's mysterious disappearance.

''Both the Congress and the BJP are indifferent to thelegacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who had formed theIndian National Army (INA). As many as 26,000 soldiers of thatforce had laid down their lives,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden to assume U.S. presidency amid deep divisions, raging pandemic

Democrat Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, assuming the helm of a country beset by deep political divides and battered by a raging coronavirus pandemic. Biden, 78, will become the oldest U.S...

Delhi riots: Court grants bail to two persons

A Delhi court has granted bail to two persons in a case related to the communal violence in north east Delhi in February last year.Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted the relief to Shanu and Zarif on furnishing a bail bond of Rs...

Biden’s immigration bill proposes to eliminate per country cap, to benefit Indian IT professionals

Joe Biden, hours after being sworn in as the 46th President, will send a comprehensive immigration bill to Congress which among other things proposes to eliminate the per country cap for employment-based green cards, a move that would benef...

Nokia successfully pilots 4G, 5G FWA network slicing with Saudi's Mobily

Nokia and Saudi Arabian telecom operator Mobily have successfully piloted the worlds first 4G and 5G fixed wireless access FWA network slicing, on the latters live commercial network, the Finnish telecom giant said on Wednesday.Commenting o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021