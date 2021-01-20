WHO chief welcomes EU Council proposal for pandemic preparedness treaty
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 20-01-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 17:11 IST
World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday welcomed a proposal by the European Council to negotiate a global treaty on pandemic preparedness, noting it would be the second such treaty after a tobacco pact of 2003. Tedros, addressing the WHO's Executive Board, referred to the proposal made by European Union Council President Charles Michel in December and said: "As you know we have the Tobacco Convention and if we can make this happen, this would be the second Convention or the second treaty and for a very important area, pandemic preparedness and response.
"All of us have seen how unprecedented this pandemic is, and we have to give it our best. And I think a treaty is the best thing that we can do that can that (bring) the political commitment of member states," Tedros added.
