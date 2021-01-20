Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO chief welcomes EU Council proposal for pandemic preparedness treaty

Tedros, addressing the WHO's Executive Board, referred to the proposal made by European Union Council President Charles Michel in December and said: "As you know we have the Tobacco Convention and if we can make this happen, this would be the second Convention or the second treaty and for a very important area, pandemic preparedness and response. "All of us have seen how unprecedented this pandemic is, and we have to give it our best.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 20-01-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 17:11 IST
WHO chief welcomes EU Council proposal for pandemic preparedness treaty

World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday welcomed a proposal by the European Council to negotiate a global treaty on pandemic preparedness, noting it would be the second such treaty after a tobacco pact of 2003. Tedros, addressing the WHO's Executive Board, referred to the proposal made by European Union Council President Charles Michel in December and said: "As you know we have the Tobacco Convention and if we can make this happen, this would be the second Convention or the second treaty and for a very important area, pandemic preparedness and response.

"All of us have seen how unprecedented this pandemic is, and we have to give it our best. And I think a treaty is the best thing that we can do that can that (bring) the political commitment of member states," Tedros added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Govt offers to amend farm laws; Farmer leaders insist on repeal, discussion on MSP

The government on Wednesday offered to amend the three contentious farm laws at their 10th round of talks with protesting unions but farmer leaders stuck to their demand for a complete repeal of the Acts and alleged that the Centre was avoi...

Rupee gains for 2nd day; settles 12 paise higher at 73.05/USD

Rising for the second session on the trot, the rupee finished 12 paise higher at 73.05 against the US dollar on Wednesday amid a rally in domestic equities and a weak greenback overseas.At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 73....

Cricket-Rajasthan Royals release captain Smith ahead of new season

Indian Premier League IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals have released captain Steve Smith ahead of the 2021 IPL auction, the team said on Wednesday. The Australian is one of eight players released by Rajasthan and will be replaced as skipper b...

Gujarat ATS nabs man with drugs worth Rs 1 crore in Ahmedabad

The Gujarat Anti-TerrorismSquad ATS has arrested a man from Mumbai for allegedpossession of 1 kg of methamphetamine, a party drug, worth Rs1 crore, in Ahmedabad, an official said on Wednesday.Based on a tip-off, an ATS team kept a watch nea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021