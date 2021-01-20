Asked about Xinjiang, UK's Johnson says attribution of genocide a matter for courts

Asked about Xinjiang, UK's Johnson says attribution of genocide a matter for courtsReuters | London | Updated: 20-01-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 18:06 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was up to the courts to determine cases of genocide, responding to a question about China's treatment of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang.
On Tuesday Donald Trump's U.S. administration determined that China has committed "genocide and crimes against humanity" in its repression of Uighur Muslims.
Asked about that decision, and whether he would endorse it Johnson said: "The attribution of genocide is a judicial matter, but I can say for myself that I regard what is happening in Xinjiang, and what's happening to the Uighurs is utterly abhorrent."
