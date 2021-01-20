Left Menu
Former Arunachal Governor Mata Prasad passes away

Former Arunachal Pradesh Governor and senior Congress leader Mata Prasad died at a hospital here following a multi-organ failure, an official said on Wednesday.The 95-year-old leader was admitted to the hospital late on Tuesday night and breathed his last around midnight, a statement issued by Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences SGPGI said.

Former Arunachal Pradesh Governor and senior Congress leader Mata Prasad died at a hospital here following a multi-organ failure, an official said on Wednesday.

The 95-year-old leader was admitted to the hospital late on Tuesday night and breathed his last around midnight, a statement issued by Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) said. He was admitted in a serious condition and was put on life support system but could not be saved despite all efforts, the statement read. SGPGI Director R K Dhiman said Prasad died following a multi-organ failure. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel condoled the death of Mata Prasad.

Congress spokesman Brijendra Kumar Singh said Mata Prasad was a native of Machchlishahar in Jaunpur district and was party MLA from Shahganj (reserved) seat for five terms (1957 to 1974) and a member of the Legislative Council from 1980 to 1992.

He was a minister in the N D Tiwari-led government between 1988 and 89.

He was Governor of Arunachal Pradesh from October 1993 to May 1999, the spokesman said.

UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu extended his condolences on the demise of Mata Prasad and prayed for peace to the departed soul, Singh said, adding that a condolence meeting was also held at the party headquarters and a two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect.

Congress leader Dinesh Singh paid floral tributes to the dead leader on behalf of state party president Lallu at the Bhaisakund ground, where former MP P L Punia was present among others, he added.

