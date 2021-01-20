Man ill-treats aged parents; father dies, mother hospitalised

Kottayam, Jan 20 (PTI): A case has been registeredagainst a man for allegedly ill-treating his elderly parents,leading to the death of the father and hospitalisation of themother, police said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light when an ASHA (accreditedsocial health activist) worker and other palliativecaremembers visited the house in Mundakayam in the district aspart of their periodic inspection and informed the localrepresentatives as well as the police.

The elderly couple was shifted to a KanjirapallyGeneral Hospital where the 80-year-old father died while the76-year-old mother was undergoing treatment in KottayamMedical College, the police said.

Local people told reporters that the couple's son wasan alcoholic and used to ill-treat his parents. The accusedgave stale food to the couple, the police quoting a neighboursaid. The accused is now absconding.

''When the accused and his wife are not at home, the manwould tie a dog near the window of the room, where theparents were locked up, to prevent us from checking out onthem,'' a person in the neighbourhood said.

