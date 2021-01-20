Left Menu
Development News Edition

Donald Trump lands in Florida, skips Joe Biden's swearing-in

We love you. And the 45th president added, We will be back in some form. Trump departs office as the only president ever impeached twice, and with millions more out of work than when he was sworn in and 400,000 dead from the coronavirus.

PTI | Talahassee | Updated: 20-01-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 23:04 IST
Donald Trump lands in Florida, skips Joe Biden's swearing-in
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump has arrived in Florida after leaving the White House for the final time as president.

Trump said farewell to Washington early Wednesday, leaving before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Trump's plane flew low along the coast as Biden's inauguration played on TV on Fox News Channel.

Trump's family was on the plane with him. He spent some of the flight meeting with flight staff, who went up to say goodbye.

Trump has hinted about a comeback despite a legacy of chaos, tumult and bitter divisions in the country he led for four years.

Trump spoke to supporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where he walked across a red carpet and boarded Air Force One to head to Florida. He said: "So just a goodbye. We love you." And the 45th president added, "We will be back in some form." Trump departs office as the only president ever impeached twice, and with millions more out of work than when he was sworn in and 400,000 dead from the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

T'gana: Two TRS MLAs speak in favour of KTR becoming CM

Two ruling TRS MLAs in Telanganaon Wednesday spoke in public in favour of making the partysWorking President and minister K T Rama Rao the ChiefMinister.This is probably the first time that some ruling partyleaders have spoken in public abo...

BSF organises civic action programme in Jammu to assist border population

The Border Security Force BSF on Wednesday organised a civic action programme at Makwal village in Jammu, as a part of series of efforts made by the BSF to assist and build a close bond with the border population. The programme was inaugura...

Ready to serve, says Harris after her inauguration as US Vice President

Ready to serve, Kamala Harris said soon after she was sworn-in as Americas first woman Vice President during a historic inauguration at the West Front of the Capitol on Wednesday.Harris, the daughter of an Indian immigrant from Chennai, scr...

Congress appoints two new working presidents in Karnataka

The Congress on Wednesday appointed two new working presidents in Karnataka. Ramalinga Reddy and Dhruv Narayan have been appointed working presidents of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect, a party release said.The st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021