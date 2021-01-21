White House says Biden to hold first foreign leader call with Canada's Trudeau on Friday

White House says Biden to hold first foreign leader call with Canada's Trudeau on FridayReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2021 05:53 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 05:53 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden's first telephone conversion with a foreign leader will be with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and it will happen on Friday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.
In her first briefing, Psaki said the two leaders will discuss bilateral issues as well as Biden's decision to formally revoke the permit needed to build the Keystone XL oil pipeline.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
