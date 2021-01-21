Left Menu
UP: Congress to distribute calendars chronicling Priyanka Gandhi's political journey

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-01-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 15:27 IST
UP: Congress to distribute calendars chronicling Priyanka Gandhi's political journey
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With its eye on the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the Congress is preparing to distribute across the state calendars chronicling the political journey of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

These calendars include pictures from the Congress leader's various public contact programmes, especially in the state, media incharge of Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit Lallan Kumar said on Thursday.

He said 10 lakh calendars have been sent to be distributed in every village and up to the ward level in cities. Instructions in this regard have been issued to party office-bearers.

The district and city units are being given calendars according to their population, he added.

The calendar carries pictures of Priyanka Gandhi's public contact programmes and her ''struggles'', Kumar said.

The pictures included in the calendar show her walking with tribal women in Sonbhadra district after the clash in Umbha village, saving party workers during baton charge by the police on the way to Hathras to meet the family of the rape-murder case victim, and hugging the victim's mother, he said.

Other pictures show Priyanka Gandhi wiping the tears of a young girl in Azamgarh during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens, at a public contact programme in Amethi, leading a 'padyatra' on Gandhi Jayanti in Lucknow and at a programme in Varanasi on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti.

The calendar also includes a picture of the Congress leader praying at the Mahakal temple in Ujjain, Kumar said.

After campaigning for the Congress and managing its affairs in the background for decades, Priyanka Gandhi entered active politics in January 2019 when she was appointed AICC general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

