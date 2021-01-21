Left Menu
Mutation is a threat to COVID-19 containment efforts - Merkel

Germans should take a new variant of the coronavirus believed to spread much faster very seriously or else risk a third wave of infections, Chancellor Angela Merkel said during a news conference on Thursday. "The mutation of the virus is a threat," said Merkel. I urge people to take this seriously.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-01-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 15:45 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

Germans should take a new variant of the coronavirus believed to spread much faster very seriously or else risk a third wave of infections, Chancellor Angela Merkel said during a news conference on Thursday.

"The mutation of the virus is a threat," said Merkel. "The mutation is much more infectious than we knew last year and this makes it more difficult to control the pandemic. I urge people to take this seriously. Otherwise it is difficult to prevent a third wave."

