Mutation is a threat to COVID-19 containment efforts - Merkel
Germans should take a new variant of the coronavirus believed to spread much faster very seriously or else risk a third wave of infections, Chancellor Angela Merkel said during a news conference on Thursday. "The mutation of the virus is a threat," said Merkel. I urge people to take this seriously.Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-01-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 15:45 IST
