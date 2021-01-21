Left Menu
BSF refutes TMC leaders' allegations of being used to threaten voters

Rejecting accusations of 'being used to threaten voters', the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday said that the allegations made by leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) are without any basis and far from any truth.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 21-01-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 17:14 IST
BSF logo. Image Credit: ANI

Rejecting accusations of 'being used to threaten voters', the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday said that the allegations made by leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) are without any basis and far from any truth. TMC leaders have alleged that the BSF was intimidating people in border areas of West Bengal to cast their votes in favour of a 'particular political party'.

"BSF is a professional Border Guarding Force which has in the past, and also in the present, guarded our international borders with total sincerity and dedication. We have actively checked on illegal infiltration and smuggling and brought to the book criminals involved in such activities," the BSF said in a statement. "The statements given by West Bengal Ministers Partho Chatterjee and Firhad Hakim levelling allegations against BSF are without any basis and far from any truth. BSF stands firmly committed to its motto 'Duty Unto Death' at all times," BSF said.

Earlier today, after meeting with Election Commission of India (ECI) officials to discuss issues related to the upcoming Assembly Elections, Hakim said, "We told Election Commission (EC) that the BJP is sending BSF to nearby villages of the border. They are using it to terrorise people so that people vote for them. EC said that they have their own way to cross-check it," The current term of the Trinamool Congress government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal will come to an end on May 30. The elections in West Bengal are slated to take place in 2021 for 294 Assembly seats. (ANI)

