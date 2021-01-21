Amit Shah on two-day visit of Assam, Meghalaya from Saturday

Union Home Minister Amit Shahis scheduled to arrive in Guwahati on January 23 on a two-dayvisit to Assam and Meghalaya, officials said here on Thursday.

He will launch the Ayushman Bharat healthcare schemefor central paramilitary force personnel in presence of UnionHealth and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan here onSaturday.

Shah will then reach Meghalaya to chair the plenarysession of the North Eastern Council (NEC) to be held inShillong on the same day.

The NEC is the nodal agency for the economic andsocial development of the North Eastern Region which consistsof eight states.

On Sunday, Shah will return to Assam and attend aprogramme to celebrate the first anniversary of the signing ofthe Bodoland Territorial Region Accord, which provides forpolitical rights, economic package to the Bodo tribals livingin Assam, at Kokrajhar.

He will also address a BJP rally at Kendukuchi inNalbari district of the state where the assembly election isdue in March-April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)