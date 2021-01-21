Left Menu
President Ramaphosa extends sympathy to Mthembu family

“Minister Mthembu was an exemplary leader, an activist and life-long champion of freedom and democracy.

Updated: 21-01-2021 19:26 IST
President Ramaphosa extends sympathy to Mthembu family
President Ramaphosa said in a statement on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his deepest sympathy to the family of Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, who passed away earlier today from COVID-19 related complications.

"Minister Mthembu was an exemplary leader, an activist and life-long champion of freedom and democracy.

"He was a much-loved and greatly respected colleague and comrade, whose passing leaves our nation at a loss.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time of loss," President Ramaphosa said in a statement on Thursday.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

