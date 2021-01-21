Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey launches charm offensive to ease tensions with EU

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 19:26 IST
Turkey launches charm offensive to ease tensions with EU

Turkey on Thursday launched a new effort to get its strained relations with the European Union back on track, as the country's foreign minister visited Brussels looking to talk about migration and plan a series of high-level talks with the 27-nation bloc.

Turkey has been a candidate to join the EU for more than 15 years, but its membership quest is at a standstill. Tensions are high over Ankara's role in the conflicts in Syria and Libya, the divided island of Cyprus — an EU member country — and its energy exploration in the Mediterranean Sea.

But the EU relies heavily on Turkey to stop migrants from entering its borders. Well over 1 million people entered Europe in 2015, most of them Syrian refugees landing in the Greek islands, sparking a major political crisis. The EU has paid billions of euros in refugee support for Ankara to halt the flow, and it has worked.

At a meeting with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said they would discuss a joint “migration declaration” that Turkey is proposing and prepare for a conference on developments in the eastern Mediterranean, where Turkish and Greek warships have faced off.

“We will also tackle important issues such as visa liberalisation, modernisation of the Customs Union and other concrete steps which will build the future of Turkey and EU together,” Cavusoglu said, referring to other incentives the EU has offered Ankara if it prevents migrants leaving for Europe.

Already last month, the EU said it plans to spend around 485 million euros (USD 590 million) over the next year helping refugees living in Turkey, by providing cash assistance to people to meet their basic needs and money transfers to help educate children.

Turkey is home to almost 4 million refugees. Around 70 per cent of them are women and children and the overwhelming majority of people live outside migrant camps.

Cavusoglu conceded that “2020 was a problematic year” for EU-Turkey ties. He said it's important now “to create a positive atmosphere and a positive agenda.

But in order for that agenda to be sustainable. We need concrete steps by both sides.” Borrell noted a recent “improvement in the overall atmosphere,” including an agreement on talks between Ankara and Athens, and he said that boosting flagging EU-Turkey ties is of “mutual strategic interest.” Their meeting was also aimed at setting up a visit to Turkey by top EU officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

PM to launch programme to allot 'patta' to over 1 lakh indigenous people in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi onSaturday will launch a special programme of the Assamgovernment to distribute land patta or land allotmentcertificates to over one lakh landless indigenous people.Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also schedule...

Soccer-Fiorentina sign Russia forward Kokorin from Spartak

Serie A outfit Fiorentina have signed Spartak Moscows Russia forward Alexander Kokorin on a three-and-a-half-year contract, the Russian club said in a statement httpsspartak.comnews2021-01-21-spartakifiorentinadogovorilisotransferekokorina ...

Nepal and Bangladesh receive coronavirus vaccines sent by India

India on Thursday delivered two million doses of Covisheild vaccines to Bangladesh and one million doses to Nepal under grants assistance as it prepares to send similar supplies to Myanmar and Seychelles.It is learnt that a consignment cont...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. labor market gradually healing; housing, manufacturing power ahead

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits decreased modestly last week as the COVID-19 pandemic tears through the nation, raising the risk that the economy shed jobs for a second straight month in January. De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021