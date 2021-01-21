Left Menu
Maha MPs should meet PM on Karnataka border, quota issues: CM

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 19:49 IST
Maharashtra MPs should meet PrimeMinister Narendra Modi and raise the issues of incorporatinginto the state areas in Karnataka where Marathi-speakingpeople are in majority and also the Maratha quota, ChiefMinister Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday.

Thackeray made the suggestions to all-party MPs duringa meeting he held here ahead of Parliaments budget sessionwhich begins on January 29.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, the chiefminister said he urged the Parliamentarians to raise theissues concerning the state before the Centre keeping asidepolitical differences.

The meeting held at the Sahyadri Guest House here wasalso attended by Union Minister of State for Social JusticeRamdas Athawale, Maharashtra ministers Eknath Shinde, AshokChavan, Jayant Patil, Subhash Desai and others.

I told them (MPs) what are the states expectationsfrom them and issues they should raise in Delhi. Like the oneof Maratha quota.

''All the MPs should come together and meet the primeminister on the issue, Thackeray told reporters after themeeting.

The MPs should meet the prime minister also on theissue of Karnataka-occupied areas and the long-standing demandof the people there to be incorporated in Maharashtra,Thackeray said.

Maharashtra claims certain areas, including Belgaum,Karwar and Nippani which are part of Karnataka, contendingthe majority of population there is Marathi-speaking.

Thackeray said he asked the MPs to follow up with theCentre on the issue of sharing Maharashtras pending GST sharedues as well.

The Chief Minister said division and subject-wisecommittees of MPs will be formed to follow up with the issuesthey raise with the state government.

The Maratha quota issue is pending in the SupremeCourt where constitutional validity of the 2018 reservationlaw has been challenged.

