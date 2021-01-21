Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico says won't change energy policy under new U.S. government

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 21-01-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 20:08 IST
Mexico says won't change energy policy under new U.S. government
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that Mexico would not change its energy policy because of a new U.S. administration.

Asked during a regular news conference whether there would be any change or flexibilization of Mexican energy policy, Lopez Obrador said: "There's not going to be a change."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2100 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IND-3RDLD ARRIVAL Red carpet welcome for Rahane Siraj heads straight to fath...

I-T detects Rs 1,400-cr black transactions after raids on jewellery, realty groups in Jaipur

The Income Tax Department has detected undisclosed transactions of more than Rs 1,400 crore after raiding a jewellery firm and two real-estate developers based in Jaipur, the CBDT said on Thursday.The search and survey operation was carried...

IMA announces relay hunger strike of doctors from Feb 1 against AYUSH ministry notification

The IMA on Thursday announced a pan-India relay hunger strike of doctors starting February 1, in protest against a notification issued by the Central Council of Indian Medicine CCIM that authorises post-graduate practitioners in specified s...

JC rationalises raw material stock limit for mills to help jute sector: Sources

The Jute Commissioners Officehas rationalised the raw jute stock limits for mills to alevel, which is equivalent to their two-month averageconsumptions, to help a section of units secure the rawmaterial, industry sources claimed on Thursday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021