Mexico says won't change energy policy under new U.S. government

Mexico says won't change energy policy under new U.S. governmentReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 21-01-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 20:08 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that Mexico would not change its energy policy because of a new U.S. administration.
Asked during a regular news conference whether there would be any change or flexibilization of Mexican energy policy, Lopez Obrador said: "There's not going to be a change."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
- Lopez Obrador
- Mexico
- Mexican
- U.S.