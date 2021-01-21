Nadda arrives in Lucknow on two-day visit

BJP president J P Nadda arrived here on Thursday to hold discussions with party office-bearers in the state, where the assembly polls will be held next year. Nadda, who was scheduled to arrive at 1.30 pm, reached late in the evening due to some engagements in New Delhi, party sources said. He was received at Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CMs Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya. ''Naddaji is visiting Lucknow for the first time since he was elevated to the party's top position on January 20 last year,” UP minister Sidharth Nath Singh said, adding that Nadda is scheduled to meet party workers and ministers during his two-day visit. Nadda's visit assumes significance amid speculation about possible expansion of the state cabinet in near future.

On January 22, Nadda will address a conference of social medial volunteers and intellectuals. Nadda's visit comes close on the heels of PM Narendra Modi's trusted bureaucrat Arvind Sharma joining the BJP and getting nominated to the upper house of the state legislature. Specualtions are rife that he may be inducted in the state cabinet.

