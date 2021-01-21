Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nadda arrives in Lucknow on two-day visit

BJP president J P Nadda arrived here on Thursday to hold discussions with party office-bearers in the state, where the assembly polls will be held next year. Naddaji is visiting Lucknow for the first time since he was elevated to the partys top position on January 20 last year, UP minister Sidharth Nath Singh said, adding that Nadda is scheduled to meet party workers and ministers during his two-day visit.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-01-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 20:57 IST
Nadda arrives in Lucknow on two-day visit

BJP president J P Nadda arrived here on Thursday to hold discussions with party office-bearers in the state, where the assembly polls will be held next year. Nadda, who was scheduled to arrive at 1.30 pm, reached late in the evening due to some engagements in New Delhi, party sources said. He was received at Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CMs Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya. ''Naddaji is visiting Lucknow for the first time since he was elevated to the party's top position on January 20 last year,” UP minister Sidharth Nath Singh said, adding that Nadda is scheduled to meet party workers and ministers during his two-day visit. Nadda's visit assumes significance amid speculation about possible expansion of the state cabinet in near future.

On January 22, Nadda will address a conference of social medial volunteers and intellectuals. Nadda's visit comes close on the heels of PM Narendra Modi's trusted bureaucrat Arvind Sharma joining the BJP and getting nominated to the upper house of the state legislature. Specualtions are rife that he may be inducted in the state cabinet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt receives 10,000 suggestions on expert panel recommendations on excise reforms

The Delhi government has received around 10,000 suggestions on the recommendations of its expert committee on several issues, including opening more private liquor vends and reducing the legal age for drinking from 25 years to 21 years.The ...

Rajasthan Royals trade Robin Uthappa to Chennai Super Kings

Veteran India batsman Robin Uthappa has been traded to Chennai Super Kings in an all-cash deal, IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals said on Thursday.The 35-year-old right-hander from Karnataka had scored just 196 runs in 12 matches in the last I...

Odisha govt to undertake beautification work of sun temple

The Odisha government onThursday announced that it would soon undertake beautificationwork at the centuries-old Sun Temple at Konark in Puri, forwhich a draft plan has already been prepared.The draft, which has been approved by Chief Minist...

Luxury fashion platform Mytheresa valued at over $3 bln in U.S. IPO

Shares of Mytheresa jumped more than 37 in their U.S. market debut on Thursday, giving the German online luxury fashion retailer a market value of over 3 billion....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021