Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pope moves Down syndrome MD-advocate closer to sainthood

PTI | Rome | Updated: 21-01-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 21:26 IST
Pope moves Down syndrome MD-advocate closer to sainthood
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The French doctor who discovered the genetic basis of Down syndrome but spent his career advocating against abortion as a result of prenatal diagnosis has taken his first major step to possible sainthood.

Pope Francis on Thursday approved the "heroic virtues" of Dr. Jerome Lejeune, who lived from 1926-1994 and was particularly esteemed by St. John Paul II for his anti-abortion stance.

The papal recognition of Lejeune's virtues means that he is considered "venerable" by the Catholic Church. The Vatican must now confirm a miracle attributed to his intercession for him to be beatified, and a second one for him to be declared a saint.

According to his official biography, Lejeune in 1958 discovered the existence of an extra chromosome on the 21st pair during a study of the chromosomes of a child. It was the first time scientists had found a link between an intellectual disability and a chromosomal anomaly; the condition is now known as trisomy 21.

"Although the results of his research should have helped medicine to advance toward a cure, they are often used to identify children carrying these diseases as early as possible, usually with the aim of terminating pregnancy," the Jerome Lejeune Foundation wrote in its biography.

"As soon as the pro-abortion laws were drafted in western countries, Lejeune began advocating for the protection of the unborn with Down syndrome: he gave hundreds of conferences and interviews across the globe in defense of life," the group said.

John Paul in 1974 made Lejeune a member of the Vatican's Pontifical Academy of Sciences think tank and later named him the first chairman of the Pontifical Academy for Life, the Holy See's main bioethics advisory commission.

John Paul visited Lejeune's grave during the Paris World Youth Day in 1997.

Though John Paul made the church's firm opposition to abortion a hallmark of his quarter-century papacy, Francis too has strongly denounced what he calls today's "throwaway culture" that considers the weak, disabled or sick disposable. He has likened abortion to hiring a "hit man" to take care of a problem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Michigan official shows gun after public meeting criticism

A county official in northern Michigan displayed a rifle during an online meeting in response to a citizens comments about a far-right extremist group, drawing outrage from some local residents.Ron Clous, an elected member of the Grand Trav...

U.S. House moves toward approving waiver for Biden's defense secretary pick

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to approve a waiver on Thursday that would help clear the way for President Joe Bidens nominee, retired Army General Lloyd Austin, to serve as defense secretary. The House and Senate, both contr...

ECI may increase security personnel in Bengal to hold assembly polls peacefully

Eyeing to conduct the comingassembly polls in West Bengal peacefully, the ECI is mullingthe option of deploying around 25 per cent more securitypersonnel than that used in holding the 2019 Lok Sabhaelection, an official of the Chief Elector...

Chinese Embassy Twitter account locked for "dehumanisation"

Twitter locked the account belonging to the Chinese U.S. Embassy in Washington after a tweet stated that Uygur women in Xinjiang have been emancipated and are no longer baby making machines. One of the final acts of the Trump administration...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021