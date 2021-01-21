Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU states should recognise Guaido as Venezuela's leader, EU lawmakers say

The European Parliament called on EU governments to recognise Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president in a resolution on Thursday, after a downgrade of his status by the bloc earlier this month.

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 21:42 IST
EU states should recognise Guaido as Venezuela's leader, EU lawmakers say

The European Parliament called on EU governments to recognise Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president in a resolution on Thursday, after a downgrade of his status by the bloc earlier this month. The EU's 27 states said on Jan. 6 they can no longer legally recognise Guaido as the country's legitimate head of state after he lost his position as head of parliament, despite the EU not recognising legislative elections in December.

The resolution, which was approved with 391 votes in favour, 114 against and 177 abstentions, is not legally binding but carries political weight. The European Parliament "calls on ... the member states to unequivocally recognise the constitutional continuation of the legitimate National Assembly of Venezuela elected in 2015 and the legitimate interim President of Venezuela Juan Guaido", it said.

Guaido is still seen by the United States and Britain as Venezuela's rightful leader following the disputed 2018 re-election of President Nicolas Maduro. EU diplomats have stressed that the bloc does not recognise Maduro as president. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration will continue to recognise Guaido as president, Anthony Blinken, Biden's nominee for secretary of state, said on Tuesday.

The European Parliament, which was quick to recognise Guaido as interim president in early 2019 and awarded the Venezuelan opposition its annual human rights prize, also called for further sanctions against the Maduro government, on top of those already imposed, to decry what it views as rights violations and the rupture of democracy. Josep Borrell, the EU foreign policy chief, told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday that the bloc still considered Guaido to be opposition leader and a critical figure in the effort to bring about new presidential elections in Venezuela.

Status as interim president gives Guaido access to funds confiscated from Maduro by Western governments, as well as affording him access to top officials and supporting his pro-democracy movement domestically and internationally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Michigan official shows gun after public meeting criticism

A county official in northern Michigan displayed a rifle during an online meeting in response to a citizens comments about a far-right extremist group, drawing outrage from some local residents.Ron Clous, an elected member of the Grand Trav...

U.S. House moves toward approving waiver for Biden's defense secretary pick

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to approve a waiver on Thursday that would help clear the way for President Joe Bidens nominee, retired Army General Lloyd Austin, to serve as defense secretary. The House and Senate, both contr...

ECI may increase security personnel in Bengal to hold assembly polls peacefully

Eyeing to conduct the comingassembly polls in West Bengal peacefully, the ECI is mullingthe option of deploying around 25 per cent more securitypersonnel than that used in holding the 2019 Lok Sabhaelection, an official of the Chief Elector...

Chinese Embassy Twitter account locked for "dehumanisation"

Twitter locked the account belonging to the Chinese U.S. Embassy in Washington after a tweet stated that Uygur women in Xinjiang have been emancipated and are no longer baby making machines. One of the final acts of the Trump administration...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021