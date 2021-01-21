U.S. House aims for early February COVID-19 relief bill vote

Left Menu
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2021 23:20 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. House of Representatives is planning to bring a coronavirus relief bill to a vote the first week of February, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday, as President Joe Biden's administration grapples with a crisis that has killed more than 400,000 Americans. "We will be doing our committee work all next week so that we will be completely ready to go to the floor when we come back," Pelosi said.

Biden has proposed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill that would provide enhanced jobless benefits and direct cash payments to households struggling amid the economic fallout from the virus. Though Biden's Democratic party holds narrow majorities in the House and Senate, the legislation will likely need bipartisan support to clear procedural hurdles and emerge out of the Senate.

Some Republicans have raised questions about shoveling out more direct payments on the heels of last month's enactment of a coronavirus aid bill. Many of them also oppose aid to state and local governments, a top priority of Democrats.

