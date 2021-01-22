Bengal govt to demerge Bally Municipality from Howrah civic body

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Thursday said the state government hasapproved a proposal to separate the Bally Municipality fromHowrah Municipal Corporation and a bill will soon beintroduced in the Assembly in this connection.

The decision of separating the Bally Municipality wastaken five years after the civic body was amalgamated with theHowrah Municipal Corporation.

''There has been a demand of the people of Bally toseparate the civic body from the HMC. They have appealed to usand mentioned that they are facing problems to go to Howrahwhich is far from their place.

''They wanted Bally Municipality to be a separate bodylike it was earlier. We will bring the civic body back afterdemerging it from Howrah (Municipal) Corporation. A bill willsoon be introduced in this connection,'' Banerjee said after acabinet meeting.

Incidentally, a recommendation to demerge the Ballycivic body from the HMC and give it a status of themunicipality was sent from the state urban developmentdepartment to the finance ministry.

The Bally Municipality was amalgamated with the HMC in2015.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to form municipalitiesin Maynaguri in Jalpaiguri district and Falakata inAlipurduar, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)