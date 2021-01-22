PM Modi expresses pain at loss of lives in Shivamogga explosion
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed pain at the loss of lives in an explosion in Karnatakas Shivamogga district and said the state government is providing all possible assistance to the affected.At least six people were killed after a truckload of explosives, suspected to be meant for mining, exploded in Shivamogga on Thursday night, police said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 08:28 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 08:28 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed pain at the loss of lives in an explosion in Karnataka's Shivamogga district and said the state government is providing all possible assistance to the affected.
At least six people were killed after a truckload of explosives, suspected to be meant for mining, exploded in Shivamogga on Thursday night, police said. The massive explosion took place near a gravel and boulder crushing facility around 10:30 pm, sending shockwaves not only in Shivamogga but also in neighbouring Chikkamagaluru and Davangere districts.
In a message tweeted by the Prime Minister's Office, Modi said, ''Pained by the loss of lives in Shivamogga. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover soon. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to the affected.'' The truck carrying the explosives was badly mangled and the bodies of the victims were dismembered beyond recognition, the police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bird flu: 6 crows die in Karnataka, samples sent for testing
Karnataka reports 761 new COVID-19 cases
Bird flu scare in Karnataka as 6 crows found dead in district bordering Kerala; samples sent for testing
COVID-19 vaccination dry run at 263 places across Karnataka on Jan 8
Forest staffs in Maharashtra have ‘lathis’ to defend, in Karnataka they roam in ‘Chappals’: SC