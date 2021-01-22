Woman withdraws rape complaint against Maha minister Munde

Left Menu
The Mumbai-based woman who hadaccused Maharashtra cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde of rapehas withdrawn her police complaint, an official said onFriday.

The woman told the investigating officer that she istaking back the complaint against Munde, but did not cite anyreason, the police official said.

The police asked the complainant to submit a notorisedaffidavit in this regard, he said.

The woman had approached the police with the complaintagainst the Social Justice Minister (45) on January 11,accusing him of rape and sexual assault on pretext of marriagein 2006.

The police had started an inquiry and the woman hadvisited the Oshiwara police station to record her statement.

Munde, a senior NCP leader from Beed district, hasdenied the rape charges and dubbed them has an attempt toblackmail him.

The minister, however, has admitted that he was in arelationship with the complainant woman's sister.

As the complaint came to light, the opposition BJPdemanded Munde's resignation from the cabinet.

However, the NCP ruled out any action against Mundetill the charges were proved.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development, NCP presidentSharad Pawar said it seems the party's decision to wait forthe truth to come out after rape allegations were levelledagainst Munde was right.

Addressing reporters here, Pawar also alleged effortsare on from Delhi to Mumbai to bring down the Maha VikasAghadi (MVA) government in the state.

However, the Shiv Sena-led government, in which theNCP is a key constituent, will complete its five-year term,the former Union minister said.

I got to read the news about (the woman) withdrawingthe complaint. I dont know the details. But after discussionwith Munde and officials, we felt prima facie that the truthneeds to be verified first.

''We felt we should not jump to a conclusion until thetruth is found out, Pawar said.

The NCP chief, who had initially termed the rapecharges as serious, said the party pitched for a detailedprobe into the allegations after it saw some documents inconnection with the episode.

And our decision was right it seems, he added.

To a question about the various charges being madeagainst MVA leaders, alleged attempts to bring down the UddhavThackeray government and its longevity, Pawar said, There isno doubt that the government will run for five years.

Consistent efforts are being made right from day one,from Delhi to Mumbai (to bring down the government). But itwill have no impact, he said, without naming anyone or anyparty.

