2 labourers die after consuming spurious liquor in UP

Two labourers died and four others, including a woman, fell seriously ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor here, police said on Friday.The labourers worked at a brick kiln in Chandrabhanpur village here, they said.Rohit 35 was rushed to the hospital on Thursday morning after he complained of uneasiness.

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 22-01-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 10:34 IST
Two labourers died and four others, including a woman, fell seriously ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor here, police said on Friday.

The labourers worked at a brick kiln in Chandrabhanpur village here, they said.

Rohit (35) was rushed to the hospital on Thursday morning after he complained of uneasiness. He died during treatment and was later cremated without the police being informed, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Surendra Dwivedi said.

Later in the evening, the condition of Lail (40) and four others deteriorated and they were rushed to the hospital. Lail also died during treatment and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

Rohit's wife Shivani has alleged that her husband and Lail died due to the consumption of spurious liquor supplied at the brick kiln where they all worked, the police said.

However, they said, the cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report comes.

