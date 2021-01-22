Bengal minister resigns from Mamata Banerjee cabinet

In yet another jolt for the TMCdispensation, ahead of the assembly polls, West Bengal forestminister Rajib Banerjee on Friday quit the Mamata Banerjeecabinet.

Banerjee, in a letter to the chief minister, said hewas tendering his resignation as a cabinet minister, but didnot cite any reason.

''It has been a great honour and privilege to serve thepeople of West Bengal. I heartily convey my gratitude forgetting this opportunity,'' he said in the letter.

The Domjur MLA, who had been airing his grievancesagainst a section of ruling party leaders over the past fewweeks, joins the string of TMC leaders and legislators whorecently quit the Mamata Banerjee camp.

Most of them, including his former cabinet colleagueSuvendu Adhikari, have switched over to the BJP.

Banerjee also said that a copy of the resignationletter has been forwarded to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for''necessary action''.

