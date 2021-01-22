Left Menu
West Bengal Governor accepts cabinet minister Rajib Banerjee's resignation

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday accepted the resignation of Rajib Banerjee who stepped down as Forest Minister of the state.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 22-01-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 14:52 IST
West Bengal Governor accepts cabinet minister Rajib Banerjee's resignation
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday accepted the resignation of Rajib Banerjee who stepped down as Forest Minister of the state. Ahead of the state Assembly polls, Rajib Banerjee, who was the Forest Minister in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's cabinet, resigned from his post today.

In the resignation letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he did not mention the reason for his decision. Rajib Banerjee has now joined the league of leaders who have recently resigned from the TMC government.Former Transport Minister in the TMC government, Suvendu Adhikari among several others joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Midnapore in West Bengal on December 19 last year.

Earlier, Rajib Banerjee had expressed his discontentment over a few leaders in the TMC without revealing their names on Facebook. "I want to work for the people and there are a few leaders who have been creating obstacles in my work. They falsely implicate my words. I feel sad when the top leadership does not say anything to these leaders," he had said.

Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are slated to take place later this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

