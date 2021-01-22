Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manoj Tiwari to start donation drive for Ram temple in Ayodhya

North East Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari will take out a Rath Yatra to collect contributions from all all sections of society, including minority community members in his constituency hit by communal violence last year, for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.Tiwari said the Sri Ram Janmbhumi Nirman Nidhi Abhiyan in his constituency will begin from February 1, which is also his birthday.I will reach out to all sections of the society to collect their contribution for a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 15:05 IST
Manoj Tiwari to start donation drive for Ram temple in Ayodhya
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter(@ManojTiwariMP)

North East Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari will take out a Rath Yatra to collect contributions from all all sections of society, including minority community members in his constituency hit by communal violence last year, for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Tiwari said the 'Sri Ram Janmbhumi Nirman Nidhi Abhiyan' in his constituency will begin from February 1, which is also his birthday.

''I will reach out to all sections of the society to collect their contribution for a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. There are several brothers and sisters from minority community also who wish to contribute and I will go to their houses, shops and establishments,'' Tiwari said.

No target has been fixed for the amount of contribution to be collected from people but it will be a ''substantial'' sum as its a dream of crores of people to see Ram temple in Ayodhya in their lifetime, Tiwari said.

The northeast Delhi areas witnessed a widespread communal violence in February, 2020, that left over 50 dead, hundreds injured and massive destruction of private and public property including houses, shops and religious places.

Tiwari will participate in the campaign by taking out a Rath Yatra in an improvised vehicle that will carry a big picture of the proposed Ram temple, said an aide of the BJP MP.

''We are not putting any target for collection of the fund but it will run into several crores,'' claimed Tiwari's aide.

The Delhi BJP will launch a door-to-door campaign from February 1 for collecting donations from the temple. ''Coupons of Rs 10, 100 and 1000 will be used for collection of donations from as many households as possible,'' said Kuljeet Chahal, Delhi BJP general secretary and convener of the campaign.

Contributions of over Rs 1000 will be made through cheques. There are many persons who have their sentiments deeply associated with the Ram temple and who are willing to contribute large sums of one crore or more, he said.

Various saffron outfits including RSS, VHP and others will also participate in the campaign for collecting contributions from people. East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir recently donated Rs one crore for construction of the Ram temple.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Modi says India self-reliant on COVID-19 vaccines as 1 mln inoculated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday India was completely self-reliant on coronavirus vaccine supplies as the worlds second-most populous country inoculated more than one million people within a week of starting a massive campaign.On...

Kerala Assembly passes motion to reject C&AG report on KIIB

Amidst strong opposition from United Democratic Front UDF, an unprecedented resolution presented by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against Comptroller Auditor Generals CAG report was passed by Kerala Assembly here on Friday through...

Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal passes away at Delhi hospital

Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal died at a private hospital here on Friday following some health complications, sources said. He was 76.Chanchal breathed his last at 1215 pm at Apollo Hospital here, the sources said.He was admitted to the so...

Deeply hurt by personal attacks, had to quit cabinet: TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee

Shortly after resigning from theMamata Banerjee cabinet, senior TMC leader Rajib Banerjee onThursday said he quit the state forest ministers post as hewas deeply hurt by the personal attacks aimed at him forairing grievances against a secti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021