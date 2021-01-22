Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Digvijaya's tongue is his enemy, says BJP's Uma Bharti

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 22-01-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 16:42 IST
MP: Digvijaya's tongue is his enemy, says BJP's Uma Bharti

Senior Congress leader DigvijayaSingh is a knowledgeable and well-read person but ''his tongueis his enemy'' and therefore he could not carve out a ''suitableplace'' for himself in his party, former Madhya Pradesh chiefminister and BJP leader Uma Bharti said on Friday.

She was replying to a query on Singh, a Rajya Sabha MPand bitter Sangh Parivar critic, donating Rs 1.11 lakh for theconstruction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

''Digvijayaji is knowledgeable and well-read. But hehas no control over his statements. His tongue is his enemy.

(That is why) He is a senior leader but has failed to carveout a suitable place in the Congress,'' Bharti told reporters.

She said Singh may have donated the amount out of''reverence''.

Singh had, on Monday, written a letter to PrimeMinister Narendra Modi, complaining about the exclusion of''main Shankaracharyas of the Sanatan Dharma'' in the Ram Templetrust, and had also enclosed a cheque of Rs 1,11,111 asdonation for the construction of the temple.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Gold snaps 3-day gain, falls Rs 263; silver declines Rs 806

Snapping a three-day winning streak, gold prices on Friday slipped by Rs 263 to Rs 48,861 per 10 grams in the national capital, due to a weak trend in the international market, according to HDFC Securities.The precious yellow metal had clos...

Farmer leaders say meeting may have lasted for nearly five hours, but two sides sat face to face for less than 30 minutes.

Farmer leaders say meeting may have lasted for nearly five hours, but two sides sat face to face for less than 30 minutes....

IEC welcomes signing proclamation on Political Party Funding Act

The Electoral Commission IEC has welcomed the signing of a proclamation on the commencement of the Political Party Funding Act by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday.In a statement, the IEC said the coming into effect of the legislation fro...

Indian trader group says minister pledges strict foreign investment rules for e-commerce

An India trader group representing millions of brick-and-mortar retailers on Friday said it has received government assurances that stringent changes will be made to foreign investment rules for e-commerce, a move that could hit Amazon.com ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021