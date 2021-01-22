MP: Digvijaya's tongue is his enemy, says BJP's Uma Bharti

Senior Congress leader DigvijayaSingh is a knowledgeable and well-read person but ''his tongueis his enemy'' and therefore he could not carve out a ''suitableplace'' for himself in his party, former Madhya Pradesh chiefminister and BJP leader Uma Bharti said on Friday.

She was replying to a query on Singh, a Rajya Sabha MPand bitter Sangh Parivar critic, donating Rs 1.11 lakh for theconstruction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

''Digvijayaji is knowledgeable and well-read. But hehas no control over his statements. His tongue is his enemy.

(That is why) He is a senior leader but has failed to carveout a suitable place in the Congress,'' Bharti told reporters.

She said Singh may have donated the amount out of''reverence''.

Singh had, on Monday, written a letter to PrimeMinister Narendra Modi, complaining about the exclusion of''main Shankaracharyas of the Sanatan Dharma'' in the Ram Templetrust, and had also enclosed a cheque of Rs 1,11,111 asdonation for the construction of the temple.

