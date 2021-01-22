MP: Digvijaya's tongue is his enemy, says BJP's Uma Bharti

MP: Digvijaya's tongue is his enemy, says BJP's Uma BhartiPTI | Bhopal | Updated: 22-01-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 16:42 IST
Senior Congress leader DigvijayaSingh is a knowledgeable and well-read person but ''his tongueis his enemy'' and therefore he could not carve out a ''suitableplace'' for himself in his party, former Madhya Pradesh chiefminister and BJP leader Uma Bharti said on Friday.
She was replying to a query on Singh, a Rajya Sabha MPand bitter Sangh Parivar critic, donating Rs 1.11 lakh for theconstruction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.
''Digvijayaji is knowledgeable and well-read. But hehas no control over his statements. His tongue is his enemy.
(That is why) He is a senior leader but has failed to carveout a suitable place in the Congress,'' Bharti told reporters.
She said Singh may have donated the amount out of''reverence''.
Singh had, on Monday, written a letter to PrimeMinister Narendra Modi, complaining about the exclusion of''main Shankaracharyas of the Sanatan Dharma'' in the Ram Templetrust, and had also enclosed a cheque of Rs 1,11,111 asdonation for the construction of the temple.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
AAP MLA Somnath Bharti arrested in UP, youth hurls ink at him
AAP MLA Somnath Bharti arrested in UP, youth hurls ink at him
Kejriwal hits out at Adityanath over incident of ink throwing at AAP MLA Bharti
SC says the committee will comprise of Bhupinder Singh Mann of Bhartiya Kisan Union and Anil Ghanwat of Shetkeri Sangthana.
HC seeks woman journalist’s reply on Somnath Bharti’s plea to quash defamation complaint