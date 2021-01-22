Left Menu
Aizawl Municipal Corporation election to be held on Feb 16

The Mizoram PeoplesConference emerged victorious in one seat.Out of the 19 wards of the AMC, six are reserved forwomen.The AMC was established in 2010 under the MizoramMunicipalities Act, 2007.

The election to the 19-memberAizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) will be held on February16, an official said on Friday.

Mizoram State Election Commissioner Laima Chozah saidthat polling will be held from 7 am to 4 pm.

He said that the last date for filing nominationpapers is January 28, while that for withdrawal of candidatureis February 1.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on January29 and votes will be counted on February 18.

Repolling, if required, will be held on February 17,the SEC said.

The present AMC's term had ended on December 10 lastyear, but the election could not be held due to the COVID-19pandemic situation, he said. An administrator has beenappointed to run the civic body.

''Mizoram registered a significant decline in COVID-19cases and vaccination drive is being carried out across thestate. We have consulted the state government and decided tohold the polls,'' he said.

The AMC poll is expected to witness a triangularcontest among the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), mainopposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the Congress.

In the last election held in 2015, the MNF won 11seats, while the Congress bagged seven. The Mizoram People'sConference emerged victorious in one seat.

Out of the 19 wards of the AMC, six are reserved forwomen.

The AMC was established in 2010 under the MizoramMunicipalities Act, 2007.

