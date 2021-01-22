Left Menu
Mumbai Cong holds protest against Arnab over purported chats

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 18:14 IST
Mumbai Cong holds protest against Arnab over purported chats

The Mumbai unit of the Congresson Friday held a protest here against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami over his purported WhatsApp chats, whichthe party alleged amounted to breach of national security andviolation of Official Secrets Act.

City Congress chief Bhai Jagtap led the protest nearthe Republic TV's office at Worli in south Mumbai.

The purported chats between Goswami and formerBroadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) head ParthoDasgupta in connection with the Balakot air strike were widelyreported in media.

Terming Goswami to be ''BJP's stooge'' and an ''anti-national'', Jagtap said he had violated the provisions of theOfficial Secrets Act.

''How did Goswami getthe sensitive information, whichonly the PMOand the Defence Ministry is privy to? Thesensitive information was used in boosting the TRP of hischannel,'' the Congress leader alleged.

Jagtap also sought action against those who had leakedthe information.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

