Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia says TikTok deletes some posts promoting illegal pro-Navalny protest

Russia said on Friday that TikTok had deleted some of what it called illegal posts promoting weekend protests aimed at securing the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. It has also opened a criminal case into Navalny's supporters.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-01-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 21:35 IST
Russia says TikTok deletes some posts promoting illegal pro-Navalny protest
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russia said on Friday that TikTok had deleted some of what it called illegal posts promoting weekend protests aimed at securing the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

It has also opened a criminal case into Navalny's supporters. Posts promoting Navalny and protests planned for Saturday have been viewed more than 300 million times on TikTok, the Chinese-owned video sharing app, since he was jailed this week after flying back to Russia for the first time since being poisoned by a military-grade nerve agent.

Unfazed by official warnings against the rallies, young Russians have posted exuberant videos paying tribute to Navalny and mocking President Vladimir Putin as a prelude to the planned demonstrations. "Respect to the schoolchildren who, according to my lawyer, 'wreaked havoc on TikTok'," Navalny said in a message relayed by his lawyer that was posted to Instagram on Friday.

Russian investigators said they had opened a criminal case into what they described as an attempt to get minors to commit illegal acts that could endanger their safety. Citing COVID-19 risks, they said mass public events, which are banned in Moscow because of the pandemic, were a real risk to their health.

Communications watchdog Roskomnadzor, which had threatened to fine social platforms over protest-related content, said TikTok had deleted 38% of the posts it had deemed illegal by Friday. It added, however, that new calls for Russians to take to the streets were still emerging on the service. Roskomnadzor said that TikTok - which had no immediate comment - was the platform where users were most actively calling for protests in support of Navalny.

Roskomnadzor said YouTube had deleted 50% of the posts that the regulator said had urged minors to protest, and that Instagram had taken down 17% of those posts. The Kremlin said the measures taken by Roskomnadzor were "absolutely justified".

Students across Russia have posted videos of themselves taking down portraits of Putin hanging on the walls of classrooms and swapping them for pictures of a grinning Navalny. Other users have offered jokey practical advice on how to avoid arrest at the protests, such as by adopting an American accent to pretend to be a foreign tourist.

"When everything gets bad, say 'I'm gonna call my lawyer!" TikTok user neurolera, whose video has more than 200,000 views, said in a North American drawl. Political analyst Abbas Gallyamov, a former Kremlin speechwriter, told Reuters he expected a substantial number of TikTok users to take to the streets.

"When young people start getting interested in politics, they are always more radical and don't value the status quo as much as older groups," he said. (Additional reporting by Tom Balmforth and Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

(OFFICIAL)-Man accused of murdering NYC elderly housing residents due in court

A man accused of murdering at least three elderly residents of a senior housing development in New York City over the span of six years was due to appear in a Brooklyn court on Friday.The New York City Police Department on Thursday announce...

UK cannot consider easing lockdown while rates are so high -PM

British Prime Minister said the government could not consider easing lockdown restrictions with infection rates at their current high levels, and until it is confident that the vaccination programme is working. You cant unlock whilst rates ...

India reports 14,545 new COVID-19 cases, over 12.7 lakh people vaccinated

India reported 14,545 new COVID-19 cases, 18,002 discharges, and 163 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministrys data on Friday. The countrys caseload reached 1,06,25,428, including 1,88,688 active cases and 1,02,83...

Colleges, universities in Haryana will be tobacco-free from Jan 26: Khattar

The Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that the campuses of the colleges and universities of Haryana will be tobacco-free from January 26.Taking on Twitter, Khattar said that the students will be made aware of the har...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021