BJP MLA lauds NCB drug busts, attacks Maha home dept, minister

Against the backdrop of theNarcotics Control Bureau, a Central agency, seizing 12kilograms of mephedrone in Mumbai, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar onFriday said the Maharashtra home minister was indulging inpolitics and his ministry was sleeping.

In a video message, he said the NCB had been carryingout raids in Mumbai since August last year while the statehome department was ''taking naps''.

Speaking about one such NCB operation, Bhatkhalkarsaid it was surprising drugs were being manufactured in Dongriin south Mumbai for the last one year.

''What is expected from the home minister is strongaction against such networks. (But) The home minister has beenseen making political statements and indulging in revengepolitics,'' the BJP MLA claimed.

