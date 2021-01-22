Left Menu
Development News Edition

TRS MLA's comments against donations to Ram temple in Ayodhya trigger protest by BJP in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-01-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 22:18 IST
TRS MLA's comments against donations to Ram temple in Ayodhya trigger protest by BJP in Telangana

Amid the fund-raising drive forthe Ram temple in Ayodhya, a ruling TRS MLA in Telangana hassaid there was no need to give donations for it and shrinescan be built in local villages itself, with the remarkstriggering a protest by the BJP.

Addressing a meeting at Jagtial near Karimnagar onThursday, the MLA, K Vidyasagar Rao, attacked BJP leaders andurged the people not to make donations if somebody approachedthem.

As a video of his speech went viral, the BJP in the statestaged protests at Karimnagar and other places on Fridayagainst the ruling party and Chief Minister K ChandrasekharRao.

Asking if people travelled to Uttar Pradesh to visit thetemple, Vidyasagar Rao said Ram temples can be built andworship performed in the villages and that there was no needto give donations to somebody else.

''They have started something new... give money forconstruction of Ram temple... This is a new facade....We aredevotees. They don't have devotion. We are the true devotees.

We are giving money. But, there is no need. Whoever comes, wehave to say, we will build Ram temple in our own village,'' theMLA said.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar asked BJPactivists to peacefully conduct protests across the state onFriday against TRS president and Chief Minister Rao ''not notclarifying and apologising'' to the Telangana people overVidyasagar Rao's comments.

The comments were capable of creating regionaldifferences and taking people away from God, he claimed.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has said it is planningto reach out to 13 crore families across 5.25 lakh villages inthe country to collect funds for the construction of a grandRam temple in Ayodhya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

ED attached assets worth Rs 5.45 cr of ex-Chhattisgarh engineer under PMLA

The Enforcement Directorate ED attached the assets of former Chhattisgarh government official Ramanand Divya worth Rs 5.45 crores under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA in a case related to criminal misconduct. According to a sta...

Vijay Mallya has applied for ‘another route’ to stay in UK, says lawyer

Vijay Mallya has applied to Home Secretary Priti Patel for another route to be able to stay in the UK, the liquor tycoons barrister representing him in bankruptcy proceedings in the High Court in London confirmed during a remote hearing on ...

(OFFICIAL)-Man accused of murdering NYC elderly housing residents due in court

A man accused of murdering at least three elderly residents of a senior housing development in New York City over the span of six years was due to appear in a Brooklyn court on Friday.The New York City Police Department on Thursday announce...

UK cannot consider easing lockdown while rates are so high -PM

British Prime Minister said the government could not consider easing lockdown restrictions with infection rates at their current high levels, and until it is confident that the vaccination programme is working. You cant unlock whilst rates ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021