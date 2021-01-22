Left Menu
Twitter suspends "fake" account that carried a link to Iranian Supreme Leader's website

Twitter said on Friday it had suspended what it said was a fake account that carried a link to the website of Iran's Supreme Leader on Friday, hours after it carried the image of a golfer resembling former U.S. President Donald Trump apparently being targeted by a drone. The post, on a Persian-language account carrying a link to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's website, had carried the text of remarks by him in December in which he said "Revenge is certain" - referring to the killing of a top Iranian general in a U.S. drone attack.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 22:19 IST
Twitter suspends "fake" account that carried a link to Iranian Supreme Leader's website
Twitter said on Friday it had suspended what it said was a fake account that carried a link to the website of Iran's Supreme Leader on Friday, hours after it carried the image of a golfer resembling former U.S. President Donald Trump apparently being targeted by a drone.

The post, on a Persian-language account carrying a link to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's website, had carried the text of remarks by him in December in which he said "Revenge is certain" - referring to the killing of a top Iranian general in a U.S. drone attack. A Twitter spokeswoman said the @khamenei_site account was suspended for violating the company's platform manipulation and spam policy, specifically the creation of fake accounts. Asked if the @khamenei_site account was fake, she said it was.

The golfer image tweet was retweeted by Khamenei's main Persian-language account @Khamenei-fa, although it appeared to have been deleted later. The text and graphic of the tweet was also carried by Khamenei's official website (farsi.khamenei.ir) and widely quoted by Iranian media. Khamenei's @Khamenei_fa account and his main Twitter account in English, which did not carry the golfer image tweet, were still operational.

