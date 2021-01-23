White House to begin policy review on North Korea

White House to begin policy review on North KoreaReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-01-2021 00:50 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 00:44 IST
The United States still has a vital interest in deterring North Korea and will begin a thorough policy review of the current situation, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday, adding that the Biden administration would work with allies on the matter.
