Senate confirmation of Biden's pick for top diplomat may come next week

Senators - Biden's fellow Democrats as well as Republicans - praised Blinken during his confirmation hearing on Tuesday before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. The agenda for the meeting has not been announced, but it could include a committee vote on Blinken's nomination.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-01-2021 03:38 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 03:38 IST
A U.S. Senate vote on President Joe Biden's choice for Secretary of State is expected next week, after senators failed to reach an agreement to vote on Thursday or Friday on Antony Blinken's nomination to be the country's top diplomat. Senators - Biden's fellow Democrats as well as Republicans - praised Blinken during his confirmation hearing on Tuesday before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. And members of both parties have expressed support for getting the new president's national security team into place as quickly as possible.

Biden was sworn in as the 46th U.S. president on Wednesday. The foreign relations panel has scheduled a business meeting for the evening of Monday, Jan. 25. The agenda for the meeting has not been announced, but it could include a committee vote on Blinken's nomination.

