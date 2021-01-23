Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will defend Tamil culture says Rahul Gandhi as he begins 3-day TN visit today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday will begin his three-day visit to Tamil Nadu, which is slated to go to polls later this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2021 09:45 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 09:45 IST
Will defend Tamil culture says Rahul Gandhi as he begins 3-day TN visit today
Photo from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Madurai visit on January 14, 2020. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday will begin his three-day visit to Tamil Nadu, which is slated to go to polls later this year. Taking to Twitter, the former Congress chief said that he is delighted to be back in Tamil Nadu.

Gandhi further said that he along with his party will defend and preserve the unique culture of the Tamils against the attacks by the BJP-led Central government. "I am delighted to be back in Tamil Nadu today to spend time with my Tamilian brothers and sisters in the Kongu belt. Together, we will defend & preserve the unique culture of the Tamils against the attacks by Modi govt," Gandhi tweeted.

This is the second visit of the Congress leader to the state in a month. Meanwhile, preparations before his arrival are underway. Hoardings and banners have been put up in the city featuring the Wayanad MP.

Gandhi will reach the Coimbatore airport at around 10:30 am where he will receive a reception by the party workers. At 11 am, he will begin his interaction with representatives of MSME at Suguna Auditorium, Nehru Nagar, Kalapatti.

He will also attend reception functions at three places in the city. Gandhi will also go to Tiruppur district today where he will pay a floral Tribute to Tiruppur Kumaran at Tiruppur Kumaran Memorial.

He will also interact with Industrial Labourers at Ramasamy Muthammal Thirumana Mandapam, Tiruppur On January 14, Gandhi was in Madurai to attend the traditional bull-taming sport -- 'Jallikattu' -- and celebrate Pongal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Lithuania says expects enough COVID-19 vaccines for herd immunity by July

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Brazilian Prez Bolsonaro invokes Ramayana, thanks India for COVID-19 vaccine supply

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has thanked India for supplying COVID-19 vaccines to his country and shared on social media an illustration of Lord Hanuman bringing Sanjivani booti from India to Brazil.Responding to Bolsonaro on Twitter ...

Jharkhand govt transfers principal secy health

The Jharkhand government hastransferred principal secretary of Health department NitinMadan Kulkarni and appointed K K Soan in his place, anofficial notification said.Kulkarni will be the new Divisional Commissioner ofChota Nagpur Division ...

US STOCKS-Dow, S&P close lower as IBM, Intel weigh, coronavirus concerns rise

The Dow and SP 500 ended modestly lower on Friday, dragged down by losses in blue-chip technology stalwarts Intel and IBM following their quarterly results, as hopes for a full economic reopening in the coming months waned. IBM Corp slumped...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Weak data, earnings drag stocks lower; oil falls

A gauge of stocks across the world slipped from record highs on Friday and the dollar edged up against a basket of peers as weak economic data and underwhelming earnings drove investors to reverse some recent risky bets.Oil prices fell to e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021